Mariners Offer $10,000 Prize During January "Winning 3kend"

December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - Over the course of a three game home stand from January 10-12th, 2020, the Mariners are offering three lucky fans the chance to win $10,000. During intermission of each game of the "Winning 3Kend," a fan will play a game of chance for the ultimate cash prize.

It's the first of two "3kends" this season - the Mariners playing home games on a given Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Friday, January 10th, and Sunday January 12th, the Mariners will host the Newfoundland Growlers. The Adirondack Thunder are in town on Saturday, January 11th for a game in between. The entire weekend will focus on prize and experience giveaways.

During an intermission of each game, one lucky fan will be chosen to select three of nine envelopes, hoping to choose the three which contain the Mariners logo. If the fan successfully chooses all three, they'll walk away with the $10,000 prize.

"There isn't much more exciting than a big cash prize," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners V.P. of Business Operations. "We will have three straight games where a fan gets a chance for a five figure payday. My fingers are crossed for those three lucky fans."

Sunday, January 12th is the first of six 3:00 PM Sunday afternoon home games in 2020, perfect for families. Family four packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday home games this season and include four tickets to the game, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners can koozies, for as low as $80.

The Mariners are on the road this weekend in Worcester and are next home on December 26th and 27th to host Adirondack and Reading. Thursday, December 26th is a 7 PM faceoff and is Nickelodeon Takeover Night featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Specialty Jerseys. The puck drops at 7:15 PM on Friday, December 27th and is STEM Night - focusing on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday, featuring $1 Aquafina water, $2 Pepsi products, and $3 Bud Lights through the start of the 2nd period. Both games also feature the "Skate and Scarf" package, where fans can get a ticket to the game, a Mariners scarf, and a pre-game skate with Beacon the Puffin plus a snack buffet. Only 100 packages are available for each game.

Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets to all games by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Four tiers of holiday packs for all gift-giving budgets are also available at MarinersOfMaine.com/shop.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.