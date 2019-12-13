'Blades Host First Western Conference Foe of Season

December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (14-7-1-2, 31 pts.) host a Mountain Division opponent for the first time in two seasons when they start a two-game series with the Kansas City Mavericks (10-11-2-0, 22 pts.) on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

VITALS:

Game 25: Everblades vs. Kansas City Mavericks

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Watch: ECHL TV

Listen: WJBX (101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM)

Social: Twitter | Instagram

Last time out

Joe Pendenza notched two points (1g-1a) in his Everblades debut and Hunter Garlent scored the go-ahead goal at the 8:37 mark of the third period to lift Florida to a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Arena. Leading 2-0 at the outset of the third period, Florida surrendered two goals in a 3:14 span in the first 7:04 of the final frame to fall into a 2-2 tie. But Garlent pushed Florida back ahead on a goal that was reversed after a video review to give the 'Blades their first win against the Icemen this year. Making his third straight start, Ken Appleby stopped 24 shots to earn his ninth win. RECAP | BOX SCORE

Series At A Glance

Friday marks only the third all-time meeting between Florida and Kansas City and the first since the 2017-18 season. Each team has hosted one game in the all-time series, and the road team has earned the victory in both games. Florida picked up a 3-2 win at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Feb. 18, 2018, and lost 4-3 in a shootout on Nov. 19, 2016, at Hertz Arena. Florida holds an 82-43-17 record, a winning percentage of .637, against current Western Conference teams.

Players to Watch

John McCarron (FLA) - After potting his sixth goal of the season on Wednesday, the 'Blades captain is now on the cusp of a pair of milestones. McCarron, a Macomb, Michigan, native, is now just one goal shy of his 100th career ECHL tally and is two games away from his 200th career Everblades game. He is also rapidly closing in on the top five in several offensive categories for his Everblades career. He is four assists, six goals, and nine points shy of fifth place all-time in Everblades history in all three categories.

Mitch Hults (KC) - A familiar face for Everblades fans, Hults is in his first season with the Mavericks after playing last season for the Orlando Solar Bears. The third-year pro is currently under contract with the AHL's Stockton Heat after his two-year, entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning expired at the end of the 2018-19 season. Hults has been close to a point-per-game producer in his ECHL career, with 49 points (13g-36a) in 58 career games.

As Close As It Gets

The Everblades halted a five-game winless streak in one-goal games with their triumph in overtime on Saturday and have now won consecutive one-goal games. After starting the season with a 5-0-0-0 record in one-goal contests, Florida went 0-2-1-2 in one-goal outings before picking up the 3-2 overtime win over South Carolina. Florida's seven wins in one-goal affairs rank fifth in the league. The 'Blades have had four of their last five games, and six of their last nine contests, decided by one goal.

Leading Through Two

Florida carried a 2-0 lead into the third period on Wednesday in Jacksonville and has now led at the start of the third period in nine games this year. Although the Icemen tied the score in the third frame, the 'Blades grabbed the lead back to earn the victory and improve to 9-0-0-0 when leading through two periods this season. Dating back to the start of last season, Florida is 50-0-1-0 when leading after two periods. The only loss in that two-year span was a 5-4 overtime setback against Orlando on Oct. 27, 2018, when Florida led 4-2 at the start of the third period.

Short-handed Success

Florida netted the first goal against Jacksonville on Wednesday and has now notched the opening goal in eight games this season. Of the eight games where Florida has scored first, seven have come on the road. The 'Blades have registered the first goal of the game in only one of their 10 home games. Florida struck first in its Nov. 22 home tilt against South Carolina but dropped a 3-2 decision that night. With Wednesday's win, Florida is 5-1-0-1 when scoring first on the road.

Next Up

The 'Blades close out their first of three straight weeks at home with a Saturday matchup against Kansas City. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on the Everblades' Teddy Bear Toss Night.

BLADES 365 MEMBERSHIPS

Blades 365 Memberships are still on sale for the 2019-20 season! Get great seat locations, big savings and exclusive year-round experiences with a full season, 24-game or 12-game Blades 365 Membership!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.