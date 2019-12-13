Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo Wings

December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Game 25 (Home Game 12)

Vs. Kalamazoo Wings (7-11-3-0, 17 pts)

Friday, December 13, 2019, 7:35pm ET

Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

VIDEO PREVIEW| 12/11 POSTGAME COMMENTS| 12/11 HIGHLIGHTS

Overview: The Cyclones continue their three-game homestand on Friday night against the Kalamazoo Wings. Cincinnati earned a come-from-behind, 3-2 overtime win on Wednesday night against the Wings, for their second two-goal comeback in the span of a week. The win kept Cincinnati's two-point lead at the top of the ECHL's Central Division intact, as they continue their stretch of four games in five days.

Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (16-6-2-0) defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 3-2 in overtime, on Wednesday night. Forward Ben Johnson and defenseman Tobie Bisson scored the goals in regulation for the Cyclones, while forward Brady Vail scored the winner in overtime. The 'Clones were outshot, 27-19 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukonnen stopping 25 in the win.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (15-6-2-0) took down the Toledo Walleye, 4-1, on Saturday night. Forwards Jesse Schultz, John Edwardh, and Justin Vaive, along with defenseman Kurt Gosselin recorded the goals for Cincinnati, who spoil Toledo's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Cincinnati outshot Toledo, 36-27 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen steering aside 26 for the win.

Last Thursday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (14-6-2-0) fell to the Indy Fuel, 2-1, on Wednesday night. Forward Mason Mitchell lit the lamp for the lone Cyclones goal of the evening. Cincinnati outshot the Fuel, 32-22, on the evening with goaltenderUkko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 20 in the loss.

Previewing Kalamazoo: The Wings have dropped eight of their last 10 games overall, following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Cyclones on Wednesday night. A lot of the Wings' success this season has been predicated on their performance on the penalty kill, as they are 5-1-1-0 when not allowing a power play goal, however they possess a 2-10-2-0 mark when the opposition scores on the man advantage. Statistically, Kalamazoo ranks 26th with 4.10 goals allowed per game, and are right below the Cyclones in goals scored at 19th, averaging 3.00 goals per 60 minutes. They are led by forward Dylan Sadowy who has totalled 13 goals and nine assists through 19 games this season. He is followed by forwards Yannick Vellieux (6g, 12a), and Kyle Blaney (4g, 10a) who round out the top three. In goal, Jake Hildebrand has a record of 4-6-1-0, along with a 3.66 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Friday will be the seventh of 14 meetings between Cincinnati and Kalamazoo this season. Cincinnati is 5-0-1-0 against the Wings this season and has won five in a row, outscoring Kalamazoo, 22-10 in their four wins (25-14 overall). The Cyclones will play three of their next four games against the Wings (Friday, Sunday, and next Friday).

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati hosts the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night, in the second game of a 10-game season series. The Cyclones earned a 4-1 win over the Walleye last Saturday night in Toledo.

Milestone Night: Friday night marks the 1,000th professional hockey game for Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz. Schultz recently recorded his 900th professional point, and currently sits at 355 goals and 555 assists across 999 games, in a career that has seen him spend time in North America in the ECHL, American Hockey League (AHL), and Central Hockey League (CHL), and he also skated in a pair of games for the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League (NHL). He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

Comeback Kids: The Cyclones posted their second two-goal comeback in the span of a week with a 3-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday night. Cincinnati overcame a 2-0 deficit to take down the Indy Fuel, 3-2, last Tuesday, and now have seven come-from-behind wins on the season.

Setup Man: Cyclones defenseman Tobie Bisson played a crucial part in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against Kalamazoo. He scored the game-tying goal midway through the third period, and assisted on Brady Vail's overtime winner. He now has a pair of goals and seven assists on the season, and has multi-point efforts on three occasions.

Aquin, Vail Return: The Rochester Americans, America Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, have reassigned forwards Pascal Aquin and Brady Vail back to Cincinnati. Aquin skated in 10 games for Rochester during his call-up, accounting for a goal and two assists, along with nine penalty minutes. Vail skated in seven contests for the Americans and recorded a goal and an assist, along with a plus-one on-ice rating.

Luukkonen Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month: Cyclones goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named the recipient of the Warrior Hockey / ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November. The rookie sensation posted a record of 6-2-1-0 and a 1.88 goals-against average along with a .925 save percentage. Hailing from Espoo, FIN, Luukkonen allowed more than two goals on just three occasions, and stopped 22 or more shots in seven of his nine contests. His month was highlighted by back-to-back shutouts on November 14 and 16, stopping all 22 shots he faced in a 1-0 win over the Allen Americans, before steering aside all 23 shots he faced in a 5-0 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets two nights later. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, Cincinnati's National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate, in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Luukkonen ranks second in the ECHL with a 1.82 GAA and is sixth in save percentage at .927.

Familiar Foes: The Cyclones are in the middle of a stretch of 15 straight games against their Central Division foes. This season, the Cyclones will play 52 of their 72 games against the Central Division, and currently possess a record of 12-4-2-0 against their divisional rivals.

Caution! HOT!: Cyclones forward Ben Johnson has points in eight of his last nine games, accounting for four goals and six assists in that span, while forward Jesse Schultz has points in seven of his last nine contests, totaling five goals and six assists in that time. Additionally, Darik Angeli saw his eight-game point streak end following last Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Indy Fuel, and now four goals and eight assists in his last 11 games, and multi-point efforts on four occasions, and Mason Mitchell has points in eight of his last 11 games (5g, 7a).

Finding Their Stride: The trio of Justin Vaive, Darik Angeli, and Jesse Schultz have accounted for 28 goals and 32 assists over the last 19 games for the Cyclones. Schultz has points in 13 of his last 19 games (13g, 13a), and leads the team in scoring with 27 points on the season (14g, 13a). Additionally, Angeli has points in 10 of his last 14 games (5g, 9a), while Vaive has nine goals and five assists over his last 18 outings, including a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Toledo Walleye.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati has an 11-1-0-0 mark when scoring the game's first goal, and they are a perfect 11-0-0-0 when leading through two periods this season. They are the second-best defensive team in the ECHL, allowing 2.38 goals per game, and they lead the League with an average of 26.83 shots allowed per 60 minutes.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.