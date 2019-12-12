Walleye Introduce Spike's Reading Club

December 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye have introduced a fun and exciting way to encourage children to read! Spike's Reading Club, presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, aims to reward children in grades K-8 in Northwest Ohio with tickets to a Walleye game and the opportunity to win a major savings award.

Here's how it works:

A teacher enrolls their class in the Spike's Reading Club

A student in that class reads five books

That student receives one free game ticket to a designated Toledo Walleye game

Student Awards

This season, five students who meet the reading criteria will be randomly selected to receive a $529 savings award provided by Ohio's 529 Plan. Awards will be presented to the students at their schools.

Teacher Awards

In addition, this season five teachers who lead students in their classroom to read 100 books will be randomly selected to receive a $1,000 savings award provided by Ohio's 529 Plan. Awards will be presented at a Walleye game.

To enroll in Spike's Reading Club, go to www.toledowalleye.com/reading.

