Indy Defeats Toledo with Dramatic Overtime Win
December 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel (11-12-0-0) hosted the Toledo Walleye (13-9-1-0) on Thursday night in the first half of a home-and-home series. Indy jumped out to an early lead, scoring three straight goals in the third period but were unable to hold on to the lead, allowing Toledo to score three of their own in the third period. Derian Plouffe netted the overtime winner 1:18 into the overtime period and sending Indy to Toledo with a 4-3 win.
It only took the Fuel five minutes to get the scoring going when Bobby MacIntyre sprung loose on a 2-on-1 with Spencer Watson. MacIntyre fed a cross-crease pass to Watson, who beat Billy Christopoulos (36 SVS). Alex Brooks doubled the Fuel lead five minutes later, firing a shot from the point off of a face off. Tripling the lead late in the first and earning his first professional goal, Mikael Hakkarainen buried a pass from Alex Rauter, sending the Fuel into the locker room up 3-0.
Toledo's first response came early in the second period when Josh Kestner fired a wrist shot on Charles Williams (40 SVS) and Williams was unable to hold on to the shot, cutting the Fuel lead to 3-1. The Walleye fought throughout the middle stanza but Williams put up 17 saves, holding on to the 3-1 lead going into the intermission.
Indy began the third period with a chance on the power play, putting several shots on Christopoulos but he shut the door and kept the Fuel at bay. The Walleye spent the majority of the third period in the Fuel zone, finally beating Charles Williams after several rebounds, cutting the lead to 3-2. Josh Kestner gave Toledo the tying goal, beating Williams with a flubbed slapshot from the slot and sending the teams into overtime.
Both teams traded chances throughout the beginning of overtime but it only took Derian Plouffe 1:18 to score the game winning goal burying a rebound from Bobby MacIntyre and handing the Fuel a 4-3 win.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2019
- Indy Defeats Toledo with Dramatic Overtime Win - Indy Fuel
- Whalers-Generals Kick off Triple Header at Norfolk Scope on Jan 25th - Norfolk Admirals
- Tucson Calls up Klima and Hancock - Rapid City Rush
- Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Synovus Set for this Saturday - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - December 12 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Acquire Goaltender Martin Ouellette in Trade - Utah Grizzlies
- Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Home Weekend for Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Introduce Spike's Reading Club - Toledo Walleye
- Mavericks Collect 4,717 Stuffed Toys from Annual Teddy Bear Toss - Kansas City Mavericks
- Canucks Reassign Pope to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Set New Teddy Bear Toss Record, Donate 8,088 Toys - Idaho Steelheads
- Time Change Announced for December Game - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Goals Leader Cuddemi Earns PTO with Laval - Reading Royals
- Grizz Get Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Hold off Late Rush Rally - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Fall 4-2 to Komets in Spirited First Franchise Meeting - Idaho Steelheads
- Saracino's Late Goal Wins Road Trip Opener - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Take Overtime Victory in Utah - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.