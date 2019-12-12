Indy Defeats Toledo with Dramatic Overtime Win

December 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel (11-12-0-0) hosted the Toledo Walleye (13-9-1-0) on Thursday night in the first half of a home-and-home series. Indy jumped out to an early lead, scoring three straight goals in the third period but were unable to hold on to the lead, allowing Toledo to score three of their own in the third period. Derian Plouffe netted the overtime winner 1:18 into the overtime period and sending Indy to Toledo with a 4-3 win.

It only took the Fuel five minutes to get the scoring going when Bobby MacIntyre sprung loose on a 2-on-1 with Spencer Watson. MacIntyre fed a cross-crease pass to Watson, who beat Billy Christopoulos (36 SVS). Alex Brooks doubled the Fuel lead five minutes later, firing a shot from the point off of a face off. Tripling the lead late in the first and earning his first professional goal, Mikael Hakkarainen buried a pass from Alex Rauter, sending the Fuel into the locker room up 3-0.

Toledo's first response came early in the second period when Josh Kestner fired a wrist shot on Charles Williams (40 SVS) and Williams was unable to hold on to the shot, cutting the Fuel lead to 3-1. The Walleye fought throughout the middle stanza but Williams put up 17 saves, holding on to the 3-1 lead going into the intermission.

Indy began the third period with a chance on the power play, putting several shots on Christopoulos but he shut the door and kept the Fuel at bay. The Walleye spent the majority of the third period in the Fuel zone, finally beating Charles Williams after several rebounds, cutting the lead to 3-2. Josh Kestner gave Toledo the tying goal, beating Williams with a flubbed slapshot from the slot and sending the teams into overtime.

Both teams traded chances throughout the beginning of overtime but it only took Derian Plouffe 1:18 to score the game winning goal burying a rebound from Bobby MacIntyre and handing the Fuel a 4-3 win.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.