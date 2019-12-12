Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Home Weekend for Stingrays
December 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, in partnership with Crews Chevy and Fox 24, will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Dec. 14 when they take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 p.m. to benefit The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program.
The Teddy Bear Toss is an annual charity drive held every December in which the Stingrays, their fans and the Lowcountry community gather stuffed animals for children to make sure that every child receives something special during the holiday season.
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program donates stuffed animals to children in the Tri-County area from ages of newborn to 12-years-old.
After the first Stingrays goal of the game, fans in attendance are encouraged to throw a new or gently-used, unbreakable stuffed or plush toy onto the North Charleston Coliseum ice. All toys will be collected by players and staff for donation.
The annual event has become one of the most popular charitable events of the season with the team collecting almost 20,000 total items over the last four seasons combined.
In addition, the first 2,000 fans through the door will receive a Stingrays Ornament just in time for the holiday season!
- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2019
- Whalers-Generals Kick off Triple Header at Norfolk Scope on Jan 25th - Norfolk Admirals
- Tucson Calls up Klima and Hancock - Rapid City Rush
- Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Synovus Set for this Saturday - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - December 12 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Acquire Goaltender Martin Ouellette in Trade - Utah Grizzlies
- Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Home Weekend for Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Introduce Spike's Reading Club - Toledo Walleye
- Mavericks Collect 4,717 Stuffed Toys from Annual Teddy Bear Toss - Kansas City Mavericks
- Canucks Reassign Pope to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Set New Teddy Bear Toss Record, Donate 8,088 Toys - Idaho Steelheads
- Time Change Announced for December Game - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Goals Leader Cuddemi Earns PTO with Laval - Reading Royals
- Grizz Get Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Hold off Late Rush Rally - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Fall 4-2 to Komets in Spirited First Franchise Meeting - Idaho Steelheads
- Saracino's Late Goal Wins Road Trip Opener - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Take Overtime Victory in Utah - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.