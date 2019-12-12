Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Home Weekend for Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, in partnership with Crews Chevy and Fox 24, will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Dec. 14 when they take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 p.m. to benefit The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program.

The Teddy Bear Toss is an annual charity drive held every December in which the Stingrays, their fans and the Lowcountry community gather stuffed animals for children to make sure that every child receives something special during the holiday season.

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program donates stuffed animals to children in the Tri-County area from ages of newborn to 12-years-old.

After the first Stingrays goal of the game, fans in attendance are encouraged to throw a new or gently-used, unbreakable stuffed or plush toy onto the North Charleston Coliseum ice. All toys will be collected by players and staff for donation.

The annual event has become one of the most popular charitable events of the season with the team collecting almost 20,000 total items over the last four seasons combined.

In addition, the first 2,000 fans through the door will receive a Stingrays Ornament just in time for the holiday season!

