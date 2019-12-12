Time Change Announced for December Game

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have announced a time change for the Friday, December 27 game. The original time of 7:35 PM will now be a 6:30 PM puck drop.

The time switch provides great entertainment in a K-Pop post-game concert. As the Gladiators continue to expand their market and celebrate the diversity of the community, they will feature a Korean pop band for the very first time. The featured band, the YMG Trainees, has gained quite a following in the Atlanta metro area and will be the main event for the post-game show at the Infinite Energy Arena.

The night not only features the music but special limited-edition apparel, in a long-sleeve T-shirt available for purchase that combines the Gladiators and K-Pop cultural elements.

