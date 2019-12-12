Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Synovus Set for this Saturday

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are set to host their annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Synovus this Saturday, Dec. 14, when they take on the Kansas City Mavericks at Hertz Arena.

A Southwest Florida holiday tradition for more than 20 years, Teddy Bear Toss is packed full of experiences, including a postgame jersey auction of the 'Blades game-worn specialty jerseys, with the proceeds benefitting the Animal Refuge Center.

Having donated over 110,000 stuffed animals to local charities over the lifetime of the promotion, the Everblades will seek to eclipse the total of more than 8,200 teddy bears donated at last season's game and are challenging each fan to bring three stuffed animals.

"Teddy Bear Toss is such a special community event, and we're grateful that the support for it continues to grow year after year," said Chris Palin, the Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "We're very thankful to have Synovus as the presenting sponsor for Teddy Bear Toss, and we're really excited about this year's specialty jerseys that should help us raise a lot of money for ARC."

"Synovus is proud to partner with the Everblades' for their Annual Teddy Bear Toss, which has collected more than 110,000 stuffed animals for children since the program began," said Patti Byers, Director of Middle Market Banking. "On behalf of all Synovus team members, we thank everyone for helping to ensure Southwest Florida kids have their own cuddly teddy bear during their holiday hospital stay. We look forward to collecting even more teddy bears this year!"

The Everblades are asking fans to bring a new teddy bear or stuffed animal to Saturday's game. When Florida scores its first goal, fans should toss the teddy bears out onto the ice to celebrate. The teddy bears and stuffed animals will then be collected and distributed to Golisano Children's Hospital and local children's charities across Southwest Florida for the holiday season.

As part of the holiday festivities, the 'Blades will wear ugly sweater jerseys on Saturday night. Those jerseys will be auctioned off live after the game, and proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit ARC.

"ARC is thrilled with the opportunity to again partner with the 'Blades, which will help hundreds of pets skate towards a brighter future," said Betty Hughes, the Board Treasurer for Animal Refuge Center. "We look forward to the Teddy Bear Toss game as well as the auctioning of team jerseys after the game. The proceeds from these specially designed jerseys for ARC will help us give that extra 'paw up' to homeless pets in Southwest Florida that turn to us for help."

Doors will open a half an hour earlier on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they are seated in time to take part in the celebration after Florida's first goal of the game.

With Hertz Arena's clear bag policy still in effect for Saturday's game, fans bringing multiple stuffed animals to the game are encouraged to carry them in clear trash bags. All bags are subject to search. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit floridaeverblades.com/clearbags.

Saturday's game will also feature a free pregame tailgate from 5-7 p.m. that will take place outside of the arena. The tailgate will include live music from the Kimberly's, bounce houses, and yard games and grilled-to-order food and beverages for purchase. Joia Spirit will be on hand at the tailgate and will offer complimentary samples of their craft cocktails and provide their swag to fans. Additionally, the Coca Cola Caravan will be in town, and fans will have the opportunity to take free photos with Santa.

If your organization or non-profit would like to request a donation of stuffed animals from the Everblades, please contact Meagan Stover at meagans@floridaeverblades.com.

Prior to Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, the Everblades start the two-game series with Kansas City with a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Friday at Hertz Arena. Kids can eat free in the Breakaway Sports Pub on Friday, and fans can score on two Terrace level tickets and two build-your-own nachos for just $39 with a 239 ticket package.

