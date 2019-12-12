Mavericks Collect 4,717 Stuffed Toys from Annual Teddy Bear Toss

December 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced 4,717 as the total number of toys and stuffed animals donated during their annual Teddy Bear Toss event held last Saturday during the Mavericks 5-1 win over the Fort Wayne Komets.

Mavs forward David Dziurzynski's goal five minutes into the first period triggered the Teddy Bear Toss and sent the bears flying. The Mavericks will now begin to distribute the bears to HCA Midwest child life services and various organizations around the Kansas City metro.

Here is the full list of beneficiaries from the Teddy Bear Toss:

-HCA Midwest Pediatrics and Child Life

-Women's Community Y

-The Salvation Army Kansas Western Missouri Division

-Friends of Special People

-Peace Partnership

-Catholic Charities of Kansas City St. Joe

-Restoration House

-Answering the Call

The Mavericks now head south for three games in the Sunshine State over the next week, first against the Florida Everblades on Friday and Saturday at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida then travelling to Orlando, Florida to face the Orlando Solar Bears at Amway Center on Wednesday, December 18. The Mavs then return home on Friday, December 20 to face the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.