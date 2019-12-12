Tucson Calls up Klima and Hancock

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, has recalled forwards Kelly Klima and Kevin Hancock. The call-ups mark the second set of Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustments this week.

Klima returned to the Rush for Wednesday's game against the Nailers. He went -1 while registering 4 shots on goal. In three games with the Rush, the 5'10", 170-pound forward has 4 goals and a +1 rating. At the AHL level with Tucson this year, Klima has a pair of goals to his credit in 5 games.

Hancock made his Rush debut last night against Wheeling, and assisted Chris Leibinger's goal 45 seconds into the contest. With Tucson this season, the 5'11", 181-pound forward has his first professional goal and a pair of assists in 12 games.

The Rush continue their five-game homestand on Friday, December 13th, in their second matchup of the week against the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. The Force will be strong with all of us on Friday, December 13th, in a fun night of music, blasters, and old Jedi masters on our "Star Wars Night"!

