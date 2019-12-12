Grizz Get Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss

Utah Grizzlies forward Griffen Molino vs. the Newfoundland Growlers

West Valley City, Utah - Tim McGauley and Griffen Molino each had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Utah Grizzlies but Newfoundland Growlers defenseman Joseph Duszak scored 1:37 into overtime as they defeated the Grizz 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

It was the first ever meeting between the clubs. Taylor Richart had 2 assists Joe Wegwerth tied up the game 3-3 as he got a pass from Jack Jenkins and put it away 11:12 into the third period.

Grizzlies scored a shorthanded goal as Griffen Molino tied up the game 1-1 as he got a pass from Teigan Zahn 10:25 into the second period. It was the 4th shorthanded goal by the Grizz this season.

3 Stars

1. Joseph Duszak (Newfoundland) - 1 goal. +1. 4 shots on goal.

2. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

