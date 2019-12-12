Canucks Reassign Pope to Utica
December 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the Canucks reassigned forward David Pope to the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.
Pope, 25, scored early in Kalamazoo's 3-2 overtime loss Wednesday at Cincinnati and has three points (2g, 1a) in five ECHL games this season. The Edmonton, Alberta native will look to play his first AHL game of the season after appearing in 28 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2018-19. Utica hosts Bridgeport at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Kalamazoo faces the Cincinnati Cyclones again Friday at 7:35 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center, before traveling to Indianapolis for the first meeting of the season with the Indy Fuel at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Catch all the action on 1660 AM, The Fan, in Kalamazoo or online on ECHL.TV.
The K-Wings return home Sunday afternoon for a 3:00 p.m. matinee against the Cyclones at Wings Event Center to complete a stretch of four games in five days. Sunday's promotion is "Pucks and Paws", where fans can bring their dogs to the game. Dog tickets are just $5. Check out the intermission dog race and stick around after the game for a postgame skate with the team.
