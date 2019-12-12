Canucks Reassign Pope to Utica

December 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the Canucks reassigned forward David Pope to the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.

Pope, 25, scored early in Kalamazoo's 3-2 overtime loss Wednesday at Cincinnati and has three points (2g, 1a) in five ECHL games this season. The Edmonton, Alberta native will look to play his first AHL game of the season after appearing in 28 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2018-19. Utica hosts Bridgeport at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Kalamazoo faces the Cincinnati Cyclones again Friday at 7:35 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center, before traveling to Indianapolis for the first meeting of the season with the Indy Fuel at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Catch all the action on 1660 AM, The Fan, in Kalamazoo or online on ECHL.TV.

The K-Wings return home Sunday afternoon for a 3:00 p.m. matinee against the Cyclones at Wings Event Center to complete a stretch of four games in five days. Sunday's promotion is "Pucks and Paws", where fans can bring their dogs to the game. Dog tickets are just $5. Check out the intermission dog race and stick around after the game for a postgame skate with the team.

--

Kalamazoo Wings 3-Packs are now available online! Reserve your tickets for the three biggest games in the best seats with the best eats. Visit kwings.com for more information about all the perks that come with a K-Wings 3-Pack!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.