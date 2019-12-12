Steelheads Fall 4-2 to Komets in Spirited First Franchise Meeting

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (12-9-5) went back and forth in a fast-paced game but fell 4-2 to the Fort Wayne Komets (15-7-2) on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena.

After a quick first period, scoring picked up in the second period, and the Komets grabbed the first goal of the franchise series at 11:50 on a breakout pass to forward Brett McKenzie for a chip shot and the 1-0 lead. The Steelheads answered back at 16:46 when forward Marc-Olivier Roy fed forward Tye Felhaber for a one-time deflection off the right post, sending the game to the final frame tied at 1-1.

The Komets came out with two quick goals beginning with a body bounce off forward Brad Ross at 0:30 to take back the lead followed by the second tally by McKenzie at 2:52 to stretch it to two goals, 3-1. With the goaltender pulled and on a power play, Roy set up Steelheads forward Kyle Schempp to direct a low shot for forward A.J. White off the right post at 17:43 to draw within one at 3-2. However, Komets forward Shawn St-Amant led a shot into the empty net at 18:02, curtailing the comeback bid and the 4-2 scoreline.

Komets netminder Cole Kehler (8-2-0) halted 21 of 23 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Colton Point (3-5-1) stopped 21 of 24 shots in the loss.

