Growlers Take Overtime Victory in Utah

December 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers capped off a long few days of travel with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Utah Grizzles at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies opened the scoring after Tim McGauley slid the puck under an out-stretched Maksim Zhukov just five-minutes into the game. Marcus Power responded for the Growlers after jumping on a loose puck in front of Grizzles goalie Brad Barone to tie the game at one.

Marcus Power continued to work his magic in the second period as he pounced on another Grizzles rebound and tucked the puck up and under the crossbar to give the Growlers a 2-1 lead 9:13 seconds into the frame. Former Growler, Griffen Molino made good on a shorthanded breakaway chance for the Grizzlies to tie the game at two heading into the third period of play.

The back and forth scoring trend continued in the third, Giorgio Estephan netted a nifty backhand goal after splitting the Grizzles defence 8:01 into the period but the group from Utah replied two minutes later with goal from Joe Wegwerth.

The game headed to overtime where former Growlers goalie Brad Barone mishandled the puck leading to an awkward bank-in goal by Joseph Duszak to secure the 4-3 overtime victory for the Growlers.

Quick Hits

Marcus Power has recorded 6 goals in his past 6 games

Newfoundland Growlers have won 6 games in a row

The three stars were 3 - T. McGauley (UTA), 2 - G. Molino (UTA) and 1 - J. Duszak (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers take on the Utah Grizzles once again Friday night in West Valley City, Utah. Puck drop is 10:40 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Newfoundland Growlers (18-8-0-0) at Utah Grizzlies (9-8-4-1)

Wednesday, December 11th - Maverik Center - West Valley City, Utah

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st UTA 5:09 T. McGauley (7) G. Molino, T. Richart V 6 11 26 27 29 H 11 16 17 18 23

1 - 1 2 1st NFL 17:14 M. Power (10) V 3 9 13 17 21 H 4 16 17 20 23

2 - 1 3 2nd NFL 9:13 M. Power (11) M. Kapla, R. Woods V 8 11 13 36 45 H 4 16 17 20 23

2 - 2 4 2nd UTA 10:25 G. Molino (6) T. Zahn, T. McGauley SH V 9 11 13 27 29 H 11 17 18 23

3 - 2 5 3rd NFL 8:01 G. Estephan (11) A. Luchuk, M. Kapla V 11 26 27 29 36 H 3 10 18 19 40

3 - 3 6 3rd UTA 11:12 J. Wegwerth (6) T. Richart, J. Jenkins V 3 7 15 21 45 H 4 11 24 26 28

4 - 3 7 OT NFL 1:37 J. Duszak (6) V 8 21 26 H 10 11 16

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.