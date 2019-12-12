Grizzlies Acquire Goaltender Martin Ouellette in Trade
December 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired goaltender Martin Ouellette from the Atlanta Gladiators for future considerations.
Ouellette is in his 6th year as a professional. In the ECHL he has a record of 104-51-12 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.58 goals against average. Ouellette led the Florida Everblades to the 2018 Kelly Cup finals. That year he had a record of 33-5-3 with a 2.02 goals against average and a .921 save percentage.
In 27 career games in the AHL, Ouellette has a record of 14-5-3 with a 2.15 goals against average and a .930 save percentage.
Ouellette will wear number 35 for the Grizzlies, who continue their homestand with games this Friday and Saturday against the Newfoundland Growlers. Friday night is the Teddy Bear Toss presented by Ford as well as KSL Quarters for Christmas. Saturday is Star Wars Night.
For every goal scored at home this season Rio Tinto Kennecott will donate $100 to UCAIR, the Utah Clean Air Partnership. The Grizzlies have scored 32 goals at home so far this season.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Martin Ouellette with the Atlanta Gladiators
