Steelheads Set New Teddy Bear Toss Record, Donate 8,088 Toys

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have announced another record-setting donation total from Saturday's 22nd annual Teddy Bear Toss For Tots, in partnership with the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club and the U.S. Marine Corps, sending 8,088 toys onto the ice at CenturyLink Arena.

This marks the fourth-straight season that the Steelheads have set a new record and the first time breaching the 8,000-toy plateau, blowing out last year's previous record by over one thousand stuffed animals and plush toys. The Steelheads and the community have worked together to donate more than 7,000 stuffed animals for three-straight years, reaching a 7,085-toy count last season and 7,023 stuffed animals in 2017-18.

All toys and stuffed animals will be donated to the U.S. Marine Corps' local Toys For Tots Program.

In addition, the event collected over $3,500 in cash donations, a total largely pushed by stuffed animal sales inside the arena by the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club.

"The generosity of the Steelheads and Treasure Valley communities grows year after year with the Teddy Bear Toss For Tots, and we are grateful for their support in setting yet another record," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "This is a very close-knit community with a lot of caring and thoughtful people, and the enthusiasm shown each season for this event is remarkable and humbling.

"There's a reason why this event continues to thrive, and it's largely due to the efforts of the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club and the U.S. Marine Corps. We cannot thank them enough for what they do not only for this event but also ensuring a lot of children in our community benefit from the love and joy shown by the Treasure Valley this holiday season."

