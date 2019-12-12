ECHL Transactions - December 12
December 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 12, 2019:
Allen:
Add Turner Ottenbreit, D returned from loan to Iowa
Add Josh Lammon, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Avery Peterson, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Marchin, F recalled by Providence
Fort Wayne:
Delete Markus Phillips, D recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Mike Wallingford, G added as EBUG [12/11]
Indy:
Add Mikael Hakkarainen, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Add Alex Krushelnyski, F returned from loan to Rockford
Add Alex Rauter, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Add Matt Schmalz, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on reserve
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete David Pope, F recalled to Utica by Vancouver
Rapid City:
Delete Kevin Hancock, F recalled by Tucson
Delete Kelly Klima, F recalled by Tucson
Delete Chris Izmirlian, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Utah:
Add Martin Ouellette, G added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
Delete Connor Yau, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)
Worcester:
Add Barry Almeida, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shane Walsh, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Delete Cody Payne, F placed on reserve
