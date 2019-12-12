ECHL Transactions - December 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 12, 2019:

Allen:

Add Turner Ottenbreit, D returned from loan to Iowa

Add Josh Lammon, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Avery Peterson, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Marchin, F recalled by Providence

Fort Wayne:

Delete Markus Phillips, D recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Mike Wallingford, G added as EBUG [12/11]

Indy:

Add Mikael Hakkarainen, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Add Alex Krushelnyski, F returned from loan to Rockford

Add Alex Rauter, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Add Matt Schmalz, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on reserve

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete David Pope, F recalled to Utica by Vancouver

Rapid City:

Delete Kevin Hancock, F recalled by Tucson

Delete Kelly Klima, F recalled by Tucson

Delete Chris Izmirlian, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Utah:

Add Martin Ouellette, G added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

Delete Connor Yau, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Worcester:

Add Barry Almeida, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shane Walsh, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Delete Cody Payne, F placed on reserve

