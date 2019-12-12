ECHL Goals Leader Cuddemi Earns PTO with Laval

December 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading Royals forward Ralph Cuddemi vs. the Newfoundland Growlers

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals forward Ralph Cuddemi vs. the Newfoundland Growlers(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Thursday forward Ralph Cuddemi has signed a professional try-out contract (PTO) with the AHL's Laval Rocket. It marks the first time Cuddemi, a fourth-year professional, has signed an AHL PTO during the regular season. The league leader in goals (21) and points (34), Cuddemi won Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month in November. His performance last month included the fourth four-goal game in Royals history on Nov. 24 vs. Newfoundland.

The 26-year-old Canisius College graduate registered a career-long 13 game point streak this season, which last until Dec. 8.

Cuddemi is 12 goals away from matching a single-season career high, which he established with Ft. Wayne and Wichita in 2017-18.

The Royals are his fifth ECHL team and he has played in 237 career games (105g).

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Star Wars Night): Character Appearances | Lightsaber Training Session | Free Souvenir Cup Refills | Postgame Party with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Affiliation Night) Toss Bears on the ice after the Royals' first goal | Plush Bear giveaway to first 1,500 fans | Slapshot invites local mascots including Flyers Mascot Gritty to the game | Gritty Meet and Greet Add-Ons Available | Philadelphia Flyers Theme Affiliation Jerseys - Game Worn Jersey Auction Online | $1 Frozen Treats

ECHL Stories from December 12, 2019

