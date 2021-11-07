Walleye Fall to Fort Wayne, Ending Five-Game Win Streak

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Fort Wayne Komets scored just over five minutes into Sunday evening's game against the Toledo Walleye, and the Fish were unable to recover, suffering their first loss, 5-2, since the season opener against the Kalamazoo Wings on Oct. 23.

Despite outshooting the Komets in each period and 35-25 overall, the Walleye couldn't overcome an early deficit and trailed for the duration of the contest. The loss brought Toledo's five-game win streak to an end in the Huntington Center. The Walleye's record now hold an overall record of 5-2-0-0, including a 1-1-0-0 record at home.

The first 20 minutes of the game consisted of four goals and five penalties. Fort Wayne picked up the first goal of the night with Kellen Jones assisting Connor Jones to put the Komets on the board 5:21 into the game. Fort Wayne and Toledo each received penalties just before the sixth minute, and Fort Wayne's Jameson Milam scored the second Komets goal of the game at the 6:55 mark. Chris Martenet received a hooking penalty 18 seconds later, but the Walleye kept the Komets away from the net for the penalty kill.

Fort Wayne's Chays Ruddy picked up a roughing penalty with 10:12 gone in the first, and TJ Hensick took advantage with a power play goal to trim the Komets' lead to 2-1. Hensick's five-game goal streak dating back to Oct. 30 marks the longest such streak in the ECHL this season. Josh Dickinson and Brett McKenzie picked up the assists for the Walleye.

Fort Wayne brought the lead back to two at the 17:41 mark in the first period. Blake Siebenaler picked up his second goal of the year with help from Kellen Jones and Connor Jones. Fort Wayne took the 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

John Albert carried Toledo within one goal of Fort Wayne just 2:20 into the second period, netting his eighth goal of the season with help from Butrus Ghafari and Gordi Myer. Fort Wayne's Matt Alvaro was called for tripping 1:26 later, and the Walleye prevented the Komets from scoring during the two-minute penalty. However, Tyler Busch found the back of the net at 6:09 to bring the Komets lead back to two. Toledo and Fort Wayne picked up penalties with 7:55 and 10:47 gone in the period, respectively, and the score remained 4-2 heading into the second intermission.

The Komets picked up the lone goal of the third frame with 10:12 remaining in the game. Alvaro notched the fifth Fort Wayne goal of the night on assists from Connor Corcoran and Zach Tolinken, bringing the final score to 5-2. Jiri Patera earned the win for Fort Wayne, making 31 of 33 stops for the Komets.

Toledo earned a ten-shot advantage with 35 tries to Fort Wayne's 25. Hensick netted the only power play goal of the evening for either team. The Walleye received six power play chances to the Komets' four. Kaden Fulcher took the loss in the net for the Walleye. He stopped 20 of 25 shots in a full 60 minutes on the ice.

What's Next:

The Walleye will return to the ice after a four-day rest, facing the Wheeling Nailers for the final contest of Toledo's three-game homestand on Friday, Nov. 12. Puck drop from the Huntington Center is set for 7:15 p.m.

Three Stars:

Fort Wayne - Connor Jones (goal, assist)

Fort Wayne - Connor Corcoran (three assists)

Fort Wayne - Jiri Patera (W, 33 saves)

