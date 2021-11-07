Growlers Get Back to Winning Ways in 5-0 Victory vs Thunder
November 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 5-0 shutout win on Sunday evening at C.B.S. Arena to take the weekend series over the Adirondack Thunder.
It was the home team who would open the scoring for the third day in a row as Gordie Green put the Growlers up 1-0 with a deflected short side shot midway through the first period. Riley McCourt would double Newfoundland's advantage just before the intermission as the defenseman pinched up and slotted home from a tight angle to make it 2-0 - McCourt's first goal as a Growler and the first of his professional career.
After Adirondack appeared to cut the lead in half early in the second period, the officials determined the whistle had blown before the puck crossed the goal line. The Growlers would take full advantage of the good break when Noel Hoefenmayer's seeing-eye shot on the powerplay late in the middle frame increased the gap to 3-0 after 40 minutes.
Brendan Soucie would provide some insurance with five minutes remaining in the third as he slotted into an empty Adirondack goal. Isaac Johnson made it five with mere seconds left on the clock to see the Growlers hold on for an impressive 5-0 win. Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli stood tall for the shutout and made 27 saves along the way.
Quick Hits
Reigning ECHL Goalie of the Month Keith Petruzzelli now has a 4-0 record and a sparkling .976 SV% to start his Growlers career.
Defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer improves his team-best goal tally to 4 (3 PP goals), all of which have come against Adirondack.
The three stars were 3 - R. McCourt (NFL), 2 - G. Green (NFL), 1 - K. Petruzzelli (NFL)
