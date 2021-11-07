Atlanta Rallies Late to Defeat Swamp Rabbits

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (3-1-0-0) came storming back to defeat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-4-0-0) 7-5 on Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. After trailing 4-0 at the end of the first period, the Glads completed a comeback for the ages by scoring two goals in the second period and five goals in the third period.

Greenville started the scoring early when Gavin Gould found the back of the net just seconds into the first period (0:13).

Brett Kemp took advantage of an Atlanta penalty minutes later and bashed the puck past Glads goaltender Chris Nell to put the Swamp Rabbits up 2-0 (4:09).

Kemp slotted another one into the net during a power play to increase Greenville's advantage and make it 3-0 (17:20).

Two minutes later, Liam Pecararo fired a shot past Nell to put the score at 4-0 in favor of the Swamp Rabbits (19:10). The Glads outshout the Swamp Rabbits 14-10 in the first period.

Head Coach Jeff Pyle made the switch in goal as Tyler Parks came out to start the second period for the Gladiators. Atlanta capitalized on a Greenville penalty when Gabe Guertler rocketed the puck across the ice to Derek Topatigh who blasted a one-timer past Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham for the Gladiators' first goal of the evening (5:39).

After a slap shot from Luke Nogard, Hugo Roy collected the puck following a deflection and found the back of the net to make it 4-2 (17:43).

The Glads kept the pressure on as Guertler netted the third unanswered goal of the day on a rebound after Mike Turner sent a laser towards Ingham making the score 4-3 (3:01). Moments later, Guertler found the back of the net again for his second of the game and tied the score at 4-4 (4:21).

The Glads took their first lead of the night when Josh Thrower found his brother Dalton Thrower who buried a slapshot to give Atlanta a 5-4 advantage with five unanswered goals (9:17).

Kemp evened the game on a power-play goal for the Swamp Rabbits to make it 5-5 (14:26).

A scuffle late in the third period made it a 4-on-4 in which Derek Nesbitt took advantage of the extra space on the ice and fired a shot off of Ingham's pads, and Luke Nogard collected the puck and sent it into the the back of the net to give the Glads the lead again at 6-5 (17:19).

The Swamp Rabbits pulled the goalie with just under one minute left in a last ditch effort to equalize, but the Glads' pressure was too much as Cody Sylvester scored an empty-net goal to put the game away (19:58). Tyler Parks came in big for Atlanta with numerous key stops late to give the Gladiators the comeback win. Parks finished the night with 21 saves on 22 shots.

