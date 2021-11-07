Early Period Scoring Drives 2-1 Steelheads Win

TULSA, Okla. - The Idaho Steelheads (4-4-0) netted a goal within the first two minutes in each of the first two periods and held off the Tulsa Oilers (4-2-0) in a 2-1 win on Sunday evening from the BOK Center.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads struck on the first shot of the game within the first two minutes thanks to a one-time shot from forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (1:52 1st) fed from forward Shawn McBride to grab the initial 1-0 lead. The Oilers answered late in the first period to level the scoring, but it wouldn't take long in the next frame for the Steelheads to answer back. Forward Colton Kehler (PP, 1:40 2nd) took advantage of an early power play to deflect in his first of the year for the 2-1 lead. The Steelheads only had one shot in the third period but held strong defensively for the victory.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Colton Kehler (game-winning goal)

2. IDH - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (goal)

3. TUL - Alex Kromm (goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Adam Scheel (G) - Win, 31 of 32 saved

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk: Aksiantsiuk earned his first points on the weekend and his team-leading fifth goal this year. He's the first ECHL rookie to reach 10 points on the season and leads rookies in all major scoring categories.

- Colton Kehler: With his power play goal, Kehler earned his first professional goal in North America. He owned 17 goals last year in Germany during his first professional year.

- Adam Scheel: Scheel earned his best win of the season, posting a season-high 31 saves on the evening. He also breaks a three-game losing skid dating back to October 24.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads only had one shot in the third period, breaking what would have been a share of the lowest period shot total in the ECHL era. The Steelheads did record zero shots in a period once: Jan. 2, 2007 in the first period of a 2-1 shootout win over the Phoenix RoadRunners. The win tonight is also the first this season when the Steelheads scored first in three attempts.

ATTENDANCE: 3,731

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads continue their road trip with the first of three games against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:05 p.m. from the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and FloHockey following the conclusion of the Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, presented by Deschutes Brewery, at 6:00 p.m.

