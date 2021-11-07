Buitenhuis Shines in 3-1 Win vs. KC

WICHITA, Kan. - Evan Buitenhuis stopped 34 shots and Wichita used a big second period to skate away with a 3-1 win over Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Andrew Shewfelt, Brayden Watts and Carter Johnson found the net in the second to lead the way up front.

The Thunder penalty kill was outstanding, holding the Mavericks to an 0-for-7 mark, which included two five-on-three power plays.

Shewfelt gave Wichita a 1-0 lead at the 6:26 mark of the second. He stole a loose puck in the neutral zone, went down on a breakaway and beat Matt Greenfield through the five-hole.

At 18:38, Watts took a beautiful feed from Tim Soderlund and buried a shot from the slot to make it 2-0. Just 41 seconds later, Johnson increased the lead to 3-0 with a crazy shot from the right circle. He was falling down, turned back to the net and beat Greenfield inside the far post for his second of the season.

Kansas City cut the lead to 3-1 at 19:47 as Ryan Harrison tipped in a shot from Bryan Lemos.

The Mavericks outshot the Thunder 14-5 in the third period, but Buitenhuis was outstanding. Kansas City had just over one minute of a two-man advantage, but he was up to the task at every turn. The Mavericks pulled Greenfield with just under three minutes left for the extra attacker. Wichita missed an empty-net three separate times, but held off the Mavericks for the victory.

The win snaps a four-game losing skid for the Thunder and is the first Thunder win at home this season. Cam Clarke added two helpers. Jay Dickman and Christian Hausinger each collected an assist.

Wichita will begin the week on Tuesday night with a trip to Independence, Missouri to face the Mavericks. The Thunder returns home on Friday night as Allen returns to town with the opening faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

