Preview: Everblades Look to Finish Road Trip with a Win

WHO: Florida Everblades at Worcester Railers

WHERE: DCU Center (Worcester, Mass.)

WHEN: Sunday, November 7 at 3:05 pm

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades and the Worcester Railers close their two-game meet-up later today. Last night, Florida got the best of Worcester in a 4-2 bout. The Blades look to finish the three-in-three on a high note after winning the first two. Captain John McCarron is looking to extend his five-game point streak in the contest.

THE OPPONENT: The Worcester Railers are the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Islanders and the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders, formerly known as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. The central Massachusetts team is off to a 1-3-0-0 start and currently finds itself in sixth place in the ECHL Eastern Conference's North Division. Worcester did not compete during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One year earlier in 2019-20, the Railers compiled a 21-36-4 record which earned 46 points and a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference's North Division.

THE SERIES: The Railers and Everblades have now split the all-time series each securing a win. Today's contest will prove to be the deciding match up at least for now.

BLADES' LAST TIME OUT: The Everblades earned their second consecutive victory on Saturday night, taking the first of two matchups against the Worcester Railers 4-2 at the DCU Center.

For the second time this season, the Blades trailed after 20 minutes when Worcester's Blake Christensen converted on a power play. A shot from the blue line pushed through traffic and over Tomas Vomacka's shoulder after seven and a half minutes of action.

The Everblades entered the second period as a more energized team, combining strikes from Chris McKay and Blake Winiecki who hit the net twice. It was McKay's first goal in an Everblades uniform. John Furgele found the net to reduce the Railers' deficit to 3-2 prior to the second intermission.

The lone highlight of the final portion came from Robert Carpenter's empty netter with 40 seconds to spare in the game. Carpenter totaled three points in his first game back with the Blades with one goal and two assists. Goaltender Tomas Vomacka took the victory after allowing just two of Worcester's 35 shots.

WHAT'S UP WISTAH?: After splitting a home-and-home set with Maine to open the campaign, the Railers suffered a 6-2 setback to the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday, October 27. Saturday's game with the Everblades follows a stretch of 10 days without a game. Through four games, Jacob Hayhurst currently leads in points with four for the Railers.

CAPTAIN EVERBLADE LEADS THE WAY: Florida captain John McCarron leads all Everblade skaters with eight points and three goals and has the team lead with five assists. With 125 career regular-season goals while donning a Blades sweater, McCarron currently ranks third in franchise history. McCarron is just 20 goals shy of Reggie Berg's all-time mark of 145. He also ranks fourth in Blades history with 167 regular-season assists, just 40 shy of Tom Buckley's team record of 207.

