Everblades Derail Worcester 4-1

WORCESTER, Mass- The Everblades increased their first win streak of the season to three games on Sunday afternoon, winning 4-1 and sweeping their pair of games against the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center.

Blake Winiecki continued his recent hot streak early on Sunday, blasting a shot home from the blue line thirteen minutes in. Jordan Sambrook and Robert Carpenter were the helpers for the first period's only highlight.

Neither goaltender was beat out in the second period, but the Railers had plenty of chances to even the game in the stanza. The Everblades had combined for 9 minutes of penalty kill time by the end of the second period. Goaltender Cam Johnson stood tall to retain the team's 1-0 lead.

Kyle Neuber's goal at 52 seconds of the third period proved to ultimately be the game winner after he collected an unattended puck in the low slot and tapped it past Railers goalie Ken Appleby. Charlie Spetz put the Railers on the board at 7:04 of the period, but the Everblades proved to be too strong with John McCarron and Blake Winiecki potting in goals of their own to round out a 4-1 Everblades win.

Cam Johnson (2-2-0) earned his second win of the season in net. The Everblades return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to host the in-state rival Orlando Solar Bears. Fans can take advantage of Hump Day Deals including $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night long. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm and tickets can be purchased. The game will be carried on FloSports.TV and ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

