Tyler Bird Returned to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Tyler Bird has been returned to the club from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Orlando has also released forward Logan Fredericks.

Bird, 25, signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Crunch on Oct. 21 and collected one assist in four matches with Syracuse. He has 40 points (20g-20a) in 99 career games with Orlando, but has yet to make his season debut with the Solar Bears.

Fredericks, 26, skated in one game with Orlando on Nov. 5 at Norfolk.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

