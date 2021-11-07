Tyler Bird Returned to Solar Bears
November 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Tyler Bird has been returned to the club from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Orlando has also released forward Logan Fredericks.
Bird, 25, signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Crunch on Oct. 21 and collected one assist in four matches with Syracuse. He has 40 points (20g-20a) in 99 career games with Orlando, but has yet to make his season debut with the Solar Bears.
Fredericks, 26, skated in one game with Orlando on Nov. 5 at Norfolk.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 7, 2021
- Tyler Bird Returned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Buitenhuis Shines in 3-1 Win vs. KC - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Fall to Fort Wayne, Ending Five-Game Win Streak - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Wheel Themselves to a 5-2 Win over Indy - Indy Fuel
- Early Period Scoring Drives 2-1 Steelheads Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Patrick's Hat Trick Puts Nailers in Victory Lane - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Get Back to Winning Ways in 5-0 Victory vs Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Atlanta Rallies Late to Defeat Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cherniwchan Celebrates Bobblehead with Game-Winning Goal - South Carolina Stingrays
- Charlie Spetz Records First Professional Goal in 4-1 Loss to Florida - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Derail Worcester 4-1 - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Signs Defenseman Skelly - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 7 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Gladiators Move Forward with Matchup against Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Preview: Everblades Look to Finish Road Trip with a Win - Florida Everblades
- DSE Files Notice of Arbitration - Newfoundland Growlers
- Icemen Fall Short in Sold out Home Opener - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 to Extend Winning Streak to 6 - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Extend Winning Streak to Four in Front of 11,000 Fans - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Edged by Grizzlies, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Rally Falls Short - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.