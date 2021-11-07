Thunder Signs Defenseman Skelly

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Dalton Skelly.

Skelly, 26, joins Wichita after beginning the season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Huntsville Havoc. In six games, he has five helpers. Last season, he split the year with Knoxville and Huntsville. He finished with 13 points (3g, 10a) in 31 games. Skelly signed with the Thunder before the start of last season before heading to the SPHL.

He turned pro after a four-year career at the College of the Holy Cross. A native of Keller, Texas, he recorded 34 points (5g-29a) in 117 career games with the Crusaders.

Wichita remains at home on Sunday, hosting Kansas City for the first time this season starting at 4:05 p.m.

