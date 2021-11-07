ECHL Transactions - November 7
November 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 7, 2021:
Adirondack:
Add Brandon Kasel, G returned from loan to Providence
Delete Brandon Kasel, G placed on reserve
Allen:
Delete Micah Robbins, G released as EBUG
Atlanta:
Add Luke Nogard, F returned from loan to Belleville
Add Hugo Roy, F returned from loan to Belleville
Cincinnati:
Delete Michael Houser, G recalled by Rochester
Delete Mike Gornall, F traded to Reading
Fort Wayne:
Add Stefanos Lekkas, G activated from reserve
Add Joshua Owings, D activated from reserve
Delete Samuel Harvey, G placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Ross, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Kyle Soper, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Max Zimmer, F loaned to Charlotte
Indy:
Add Tom Aubrun, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Colton Heffley, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Quin Foreman, F activated from reserve
Delete Brent Gates, F placed on reserve
Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Cole Stallard, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/6]
Jacksonville:
Add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve
Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Reid Perepeluk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Beck Warm, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Orlando:
Add Tyler Bird, F returned from loan to Syracuse
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Shepard, G placed on reserve
Delete Jake Coleman, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Wichita:
Add Dalton Skelly, D signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve
Delete Brent Beaudoin, F placed on reserve
Add Anthony Repaci, F activated from Injured Reserve [11/6]
