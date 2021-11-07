ECHL Transactions - November 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 7, 2021:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Kasel, G returned from loan to Providence

Delete Brandon Kasel, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Delete Micah Robbins, G released as EBUG

Atlanta:

Add Luke Nogard, F returned from loan to Belleville

Add Hugo Roy, F returned from loan to Belleville

Cincinnati:

Delete Michael Houser, G recalled by Rochester

Delete Mike Gornall, F traded to Reading

Fort Wayne:

Add Stefanos Lekkas, G activated from reserve

Add Joshua Owings, D activated from reserve

Delete Samuel Harvey, G placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Ross, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Kyle Soper, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Max Zimmer, F loaned to Charlotte

Indy:

Add Tom Aubrun, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Colton Heffley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Quin Foreman, F activated from reserve

Delete Brent Gates, F placed on reserve

Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Cole Stallard, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/6]

Jacksonville:

Add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve

Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Reid Perepeluk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Beck Warm, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Orlando:

Add Tyler Bird, F returned from loan to Syracuse

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Shepard, G placed on reserve

Delete Jake Coleman, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wichita:

Add Dalton Skelly, D signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve

Delete Brent Beaudoin, F placed on reserve

Add Anthony Repaci, F activated from Injured Reserve [11/6]

