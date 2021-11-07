ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Jacksonville's Howe fined, suspended

Jacksonville's Travis Howe has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #68, South Carolina at Jacksonville, on Nov. 6.

Howe is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 17:34 of the third period.

Howe will miss Jacksonville's game at South Carolina today (Nov. 7).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen's Butt fined, suspended

Allen's Dawson Butt has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #69, Allen at Kansas City, on Nov. 7.

Butt is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 6:00 of the first period.

Butt will miss Allen's game at Wichita on Nov. 12.

