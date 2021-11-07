Oilers Extend Winning Streak to Four in Front of 11,000 Fans

TULSA, OK - Alex Gilmour and Logan Coomes both potted two goals in a 4-1 victory over the Idaho Steelheads in front of 11,000 fans at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

Both teams left the opening frame without finding a goal.

Alex Gilmour opened the scoring for the Oilers in the second-straight game, 5:18 into the middle period, giving the Oilers their third power-play goal of the campaign. Logan Coomes earned his first ECHL goal 43 seconds after the halfway point of the game, tipping an Alex Kromm shot past Matt Jurusik to bring the score 2-0. Coomes scored his second of the game, sniping Jurusik off a two-on-one, giving the Oilers a three-goal lead. Will Merchant breathed life into the Steelheads, cutting the score to 3-1 with 53 seconds left in the middle frame.

Gilmour potted his second power-play goal of the game late in the third period, giving the Oilers a 4-1 lead and icing the game with 4:45 left.

Daniel Manella improved to 4-0-0-0 on the season, stopping 34 of 35 shots and earning third-star honors.

