Grizzlies Win 4-3 to Extend Winning Streak to 6

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from 4 different skaters and Peyton Jones saved 20 of 23 as they defeated the Rapid City Rush 3-0 on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Luke Martin got Utah on the board first 5:10 into the first. Rapid City's Stephen Baylis tied the game 1 minute 6 seconds later. Baylis now has 5 goals in the first 6 games of the season. Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored on the power play 14:04 into the first period as Utah led 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Rapid City's Brett Gravelle scored the game's only goal as he tied the game on the power play 12:09 into the second period. The Rush went 1 for 1 on the power play while Utah went 1 for 2.

Utah's Brandon Cutler broke the deadlock 9:57 into the third period. Cutler had 8 shots on goal on the night and on the season he leads the league with 37 shots on goal. 1 minute 11 seconds later Quinn Ryan made it a 4-2 game. The Rush scored with 13.5 seconds left in regulation as Colton Leiter scored from the slot. Utah won 4-2 as they outshot the Rush 40 to 23.

Utah has scored 3 or more goals in all 8 regular season games. Peyton Jones won for the 2nd straight night as he saved 20 of 23. Rapid City's David Tendeck saved 36 of 40. Trey Bradley had 2 assists for Utah. He leads the league with 10 assists.

The Grizzlies are on the road at Adirondack for a 3 game series on November 12-14. The next homestand for the Grizz is on November 19-21 vs Kansas City. Tickets for every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 1 goal, 8 shots.

2. Quinn Ryan (Utah) - 1 shot, +1, 5 shots.

3. Trey Bradley (Utah) - 2 assists, 1 shot.

