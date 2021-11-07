Gladiators Move Forward with Matchup against Swamp Rabbits

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (2-1-0-0) welcome the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-3-0-0) to the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena for the first of 15 meetings between the two teams this season. The Glads enter tonight's action coming off a game at 3-0 home win on Friday night against the Jacksonville Icemen (2-2-1-0), while the Swamp Rabbits have been idle since last Wednesday.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators cruised to victory on Friday with a 3-0 shutout of the Jacksonville Icemen. Goaltender Tyler Parks stopped all 17 pucks that came his way as he posted his first shutout of the year. Cody Sylvester, Hugo Roy, and Derek Nesbitt recorded the goals for the Gladiators as Atlanta outshot Jacksonville 36-17.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

The Swamp Rabbits have dropped three of their first four games and have only been able to muster seven goals in that span. The team is playing without two if its top forwards in Garrett Thompson and Joey Haddad. Brett Kemp leads Greenville with three points (1G-2A) while the Swamp Rabbits have not yet had a player record multiple goals. Despite an 0-2-0-0 record, former NHL second-round pick of the St. Louis Blues Evan Fitzpatrick has looked strong in net for Greenville. The 23-year-old owns a 1.52 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage.

Prestigious Pelech

By skating in tonight's game, Mike Pelech is now tied with Louis Dumont for third place in all-time ECHL games played at 771. The forward is 18 games away from second place all-time. Pelech is also one helper away from his 400th career assist as a professional hockey player. He currently has 399 pro assists in 804 games played. The Toronto, Ontario native ranks third all-time with 395 ECHL assists, and he needs 65 more to tie Chris Valicevic at second all-time with 460.

Neiley Returns to Atlanta

Forward Eric Neiley signed with the Gladiators on Saturday. Neiley led Atlanta with 55 points (24G-31A) in the 2019-20 season, and this season will mark his fourth tour of duty with the Glads. The 5-foot-11 forward played two seasons in the EIHL over in the UK and put up 51 points in 68 games.

Nogard and Roy to Belleville and Back

Forwards Luke Nogard and Hugo Roy were both recalled to the Belleville Senators, the AHL affiliate of the Gladiators, on Saturday. This is the first-ever call-up for Nogard, and it's the second time that Roy has appeared at the AHL level. Nogard posted four assists in three games with Atlanta, including three on Oct. 29 vs Orlando. At the time of the transaction, Roy led the Glads with three goals on the season. Both Nogard and Roy skated for the Senators in Belleville's 3-2 shootout win over the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday. The pair returned to Atlanta immediately after their AHL appearances.

