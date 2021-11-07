DSE Files Notice of Arbitration

November 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHNS, NL - Deacon Sports and Entertainment announced today that on Friday, November 5th, 2021, they issued a Notice of Arbitration to St. John's Sports and Entertainment Ltd., Deacon Sports and Entertainment will provide no further comment at this time.

NOTICE OF ARBITRATION

https://res.cloudinary.com/echl-production/image/upload/v1636294079/echlnewfoundland-prod/assets/Notice_of_Arbitration_4145-7415-0194_v.1_Redacted_53.pdf

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.