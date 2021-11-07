DSE Files Notice of Arbitration
November 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHNS, NL - Deacon Sports and Entertainment announced today that on Friday, November 5th, 2021, they issued a Notice of Arbitration to St. John's Sports and Entertainment Ltd., Deacon Sports and Entertainment will provide no further comment at this time.
NOTICE OF ARBITRATION
https://res.cloudinary.com/echl-production/image/upload/v1636294079/echlnewfoundland-prod/assets/Notice_of_Arbitration_4145-7415-0194_v.1_Redacted_53.pdf
