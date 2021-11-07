Americans Rally Falls Short

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, dropped a 7-5 decision to the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night in a wild affair at Cable Dahmer Arena.

What was a tight game through the first 40 minutes of play turned ugly in the third period. Kansas City made a one-goal game, a four-goal KC lead, scoring two goals in 21 seconds to go up 6-2. The Americans playing shorthanded on Saturday night were not going away quietly. Chad Costello and D-Jay Jerome scored 37-seconds apart to make it 6-4. Ryan Lohin added his second of the night at 17:12 of the final frame to cut the lead to one at 6-5, but unfortunately the Americans could not get the tying goal instead giving up an empty netter late in a 7-5 loss to the Mavericks.

"We shot ourselves in both feet," noted Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "We didn't quit and made it a close game in the third period, but we also put ourselves in that position."

The two teams combined for 71 penalty minutes on Saturday, with 47 of those 71 coming from Allen.

The Americans played without leading scorer Jack Combs, who missed the game with an upper-body injury. He's day-to-day.

D-Jay Jerome was the best player on the ice for Allen with his first two career goals and an assist.

Francis Marotte made the start and suffered the loss stopping 34 shots.

Ryan Lohin leads the team in goals with six, adding two to his total on the season. He had three shots on goal.

The Americans are back on the road next Friday against the Wichita Thunder. The Americans have dropped three of their last four games.

