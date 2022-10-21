Walleye Announce 2022 Season Opening Roster

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have announced its season opening roster for the start of the 2022-2023 campaign. The season opens for the team Saturday night in Wheeling.

Eleven forwards are set to start the season: Brett McKenzie, John Albert, Brett Boeing, Conlan Keenan, Sam Craggs, Lukas Craggs, Brandon Hawkins, Mitchell Heard, Gordie Green, Joseph Nardi, and Thomas Ebbing.

Seven total defensemen are on the roster: Kurt Gosselin, Gordi Myer, Simon Denis, Tommy Parran, Cam Clarke, Ryan Lowney, and Cole Fraser.

They are joined by goaltenders Rylan Parenteau and Max Milosek.

UPDATE: The Red Wings on Thursday reassigned defenseman Seth Barton and goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the Toledo Walleye. In addition, the Griffins reassigned Trenton Bliss to the Walleye.

