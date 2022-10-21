Blades Drop Season Opener
October 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Kelly Cup defending champs couldn't catch the Gladiators in the season opener on the road. Forward Robert Carpenter opened the scoring for the Blades after falling into a four-goal deficit within the first 25 minutes of Friday's matchup.
Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick stopped all 10 saves he faced in his Everblades debut. With Blades down a man, forward Michael Neville saw an opportunity to get Florida within two goals. The visiting Everblades outshot the Gladiators 32-29, including a 10-7 edge in the 2nd period and an 8-6 in the final frame.
BOX SCOREHIGHLIGHTS
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
11:26 Atlanta K. Oliver 1 PP (C. Sylvester, D. Topatigh)
12:54 Atlanta R. Vitelli 1 PP (G. Guertler, M. Pelech)
14:56 Atlanta B. Schultz 1 (D. Topatigh, M. Pelech)
2nd Period
5:27 Atlanta G. Guertler 1 (T. Davison, K. Kielly)
17:13 Florida R. Carpenter 1 (L. Kälble, J. Pendenza)
3rd Period
16:04 Florida M. Neville 1 (L. Koper, B. Hickey)
GOALTENDERS
Atlanta - Tyler Parks, 30 Saves
Florida - Cam Johnson, 15 Saves
Evan Fitzpatrick, 10 Saves
TEAM STATISTICS
Shots on Goal - Atlanta 29, Florida 32
Power Plays - Atlanta 2/8, Florida 0/6
Shorthanded Goals - Atlanta 0, Florida 1
Penalties (Minutes) - Atlanta 9 (21), Florida 11 (25)
NEWS AND NOTES
Robert Carpenter lead all skaters with 7 shots on goal
6 different Everblades factored into the scoring
4 different Blades had assists including: Joe Pendenza, Levko Koper, Lukas Kälble and Brandon Hickey
Goalie Evan Fitzgerald made his debut in an Everblades jersey
NEXT GAME
The Florida Everblades will return to Gas South Arena tomorrow, Saturday, October 22 against their ECHL South Division rival Atlanta Gladiators. The second of back-to-back contests in the Peachtree State, the Blades are looking for revenge after falling 4-2 on Friday night.
Following the trip up I-75, the Blades will raise the 2021-22 Kelly Cup Championship Banner on Saturday, October 29 as the Jacksonville Icemen skate into Hertz Arena for the home opener.
