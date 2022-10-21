Everblades Open 25th Season with First of Two in Atlanta

October 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will open the 2022-23 Silver Anniversary season on Friday, October 21 against their ECHL South Division rival Atlanta Gladiators. The first of two back-to-back contests in the Peachtree State, Friday's tilt is slated for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Both squads will be back at it the following night, also at 7:00 p.m.

Florida and Atlanta hooked up 13 times in the 2021-22 regular season, with the Everblades claiming an 8-5 advantage. The Everblades penalty kill unit ranked 3rd in the ECHL with a 84.7% success rate while the Gladiators were 5th in the league at 83.9%. The good guys outscored their rivals from Atlanta 44-29 last season.

The Everblades solidified the regular season roster with nine defensemen, 13 forwards and two goaltenders. Notable roster additions during this offseason are Cole Moberg, Nathan Staios and Kobe Roth. The opening night roster features seven AHL contracted players with the Charlotte Checkers and one NHL contracted player with the Florida Panthers.

The Everblades have 11 returners including the leadership and veteran group: Ben Masella, Joe Pendenza, Blake Winecki, Stefan Leblanc, and Cam Johnson.

The Atlanta Gladiators roster features 16 returners from last season's group that finished second place in the ECHL's South Division with 91 points. The initial roster also features five players on American Hockey League contracts with Atlanta's affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.

Following the trip up I-75, the Blades will raise the 2021-22 Kelly Cup Championship Banner on Saturday, October 29 as the Jacksonville Icemen skate into Hertz Arena for the home opener.

The Florida Everblades are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.