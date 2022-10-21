Opening Game of the 2022-2023 Season Tonight

October 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The 2022-23 season opener is finally here! After going more than five months without hockey at Colisée Vidéotron, our Lions return to action tonight against the Maine Mariners with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. Following a hectic summer for vice-president and general manager Marc-André Bergeron, head coach Éric Bélanger's squad has had somewhat of a makeover and there'll be many new faces in the line-up along with the return of several key veterans like Cédric Montminy and Mathieu Brodeur. Starting with tonight's game, the organization is determined to impose itself as a dominant force in the league, even though this is only the Lions second season in the ECHL.

Last season, the Lions defeated the Mariners eight times in 14 games. The two teams will meet 11 times in the regular-season this year and Trois-Rivières will be looking to even improve their record against the New Englanders. A few seats are still available for tonight's game. To purchase tickets, phone our representatives at 819 519-1634 or visit www.lions3r.com.

The game will also be shown live on TVA Sports 2.

Players to watch

Lions forward Anthony Beauregard: With 71 points in 62 games with the Wichita Thunder in 2020-21, he won the ECHL's most valuable player of the year award.

Mariners right-winger Matthew Santos: He'll be wanting to continue the pace he set in 2021-22 when he notched 59 points in 53 games. The Trois-Rivières defense corps will have to be very mindful of his offensive talents in order to register a win in the team's first game in front of its home fans this season.

