Ryan Dmowski Nets Hat Trick in Steelheads' Victory Over Iowa

CORALVILLE, IA - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 6-2 on Friday night in the first game of the season highlighted by a hat trick from Ryan Dmowski. A.J. White, Jade Miller, and Colton Kehler also tallied goals for Idaho while Adam Scheel made 26 saves in net for the victory

Idaho Steelheads (6), Iowa Heartlanders (2)

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

The Steelheads scored three goals in the first period 4:40 apart from another starting with A.J. White 8:17 into the game. 35 seconds later Ryan Dmowski found the back of the net followed by Jade Miller at 12:57. Dmowski found the back of the net for his second of the game with 45 seconds remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play as the Steelheads took a 4-1 lead into the locker room after the first period. Iowa grabbed the only goal of the second period 1:47 in before the Steelheads tacked on a pair of goals in the third period for the 6-2 win.

SCORING

- 1st, 8:17 | 1-0, IDHL GOAL: Janis Svanenbergs led a two on one down the left-wing side and found A.J. White inside the right dot who wasted no time ripping a wrist upstairs far side on Hunter Jones.

- 1st, 8:52 | 2-0, IDH PP GOAL: From the left side of the blueline Patrick Kudla sent a pass to Ryan Dmowski at the right circle who fired it home for a power-play goal.

- 1st, 12:57 | 3-0, IDH GOAL: Cody Haiskanen from below the right circle found Jade Miller off the far side of the crease who slid it home.

- 1st, 14:09 | 3-1, IA GOAL: Matthew Boucher would cap off a two on one from inside the left dot sending it over the blocker of Adam Scheel.

- 1st, 19:15 | 4-1, IDH GOAL: Ty Pelton-Byce led a two on one down the right and from the right dot after a nifty stick handle move slid the puck to Dmowski at the top of the crease who buried for his second of the game.

- 2nd, 1:47 | 4-2, IA GOAL: Kevin Conley would notch a power-play goal on a rebound in front after a blast from the far circle from Jake Smith.

- 3rd, 4:55 | 5-2 IDH GOAL: Back deep in the defensive zone Owen Headrick sprung Colton Kehler up the left wing wall. Kehler from outside the left dot sent it low far side.

- 3rd, 16:01 | 6-2, IDH GOAL: Dmowski capped off the hat trick with an empty net score firing it from the red line left wing side.

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-fo-3 on the power-play while Iowa finished 1-for-4.

- Steelheads outshot Iowa 42-28

- Ryan Dmowski recorded his second hat trick as a Steelhead and led all skaters with eight shots on goal.

- Janis Svanenbergs, Patrick Kudla, Ty Pelton-Byce, and Owen Headrick all recorded assists in their Steelheads debuts.

- Cody Haiskanen tallied two assists in his pro debut.

- Jade Miller played in his 100th professional game and scored his first goal as a Steelhead.

- Matt Register and Darren Brady finished a game high +3.

- Zach Walker played in his 100th pro game, 64th as a Steelhead.

- Adam Scheel played in his 50th pro game, seventh as a Steelhead.

- Jake Kupsky (DNP), Nick Canade (DNP), Jordan Timmons (IR), Justin Misiak (IR), Michael Pastujov (IR), and Matt Stief (IR) did not play for Idaho.

THREE STARS

1) Ryan Dmowski

2) Kevin Conley (IA)

3) Ty Pelton-Byce

TEAM RECORDS:

Idaho: (1-0-0-0, 2pts)

Iowa: (0-1-0-0, 0pts)

UP NEXT

The Steelheads and Heartlanders will wrap up their two-game series tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. (MT).

