Growlers Tame Royals 4-2

October 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers got the season started on the right foot as they took down the Reading Royals 4-2 on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Orrin Centazzo wasted no time getting the Growlers scoring started as he picked up a loose puck at the Reading blueline and beat Pat Nagle in all alone to make it 1-0 Newfoundland 21 seconds into regulation.

Alec Butcher replied for Reading with 12 minutes left in the first as he cleaned up a broken play in front of the Growlers net to make it 1-1.

Two local lads in Brett Budgell and Tyler Boland scored twice for Newfoundland within a minute span to put the Growlers up 3-1 in a hurry - the former notching his first professional goal in the process.

Zane Franklin clawed the Royals back within one six seconds before the first intermission as he beat Dryden McKay in tight on the backhand to cut it to 3-2 Newfoundland after the 1st.

Just as the second period appeared to be a stalemate, Zach Solow banged one past Pat Nagle in the blue paint with six seconds left in the middle frame to put the Growlers up 4-2 going into the third.

McKay turned away all nine shots he faced in the final 20 minutes to secure his first professional victory and a 4-2 Newfoundland win.

Quick Hits

Brett Budgell scored his first professional goal with his 1st period tally.

Newfoundland scored four times at even strength.

These two resume their three-game series tomorrow night at 7 pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - O. Centazzo

2. REA - A. Butcher

3. NFL - T. Boland

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.