Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho
October 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders drew 4,176 fans to Friday's Home Opener, the best crowd in team history, but fell behind early and dropped 6-2 to the Idaho Steelheads.
Ryan Dmowski scored a hat trick for Idaho. Matthew Boucher and Kevin Conley both tallied in their Heartlanders debut. Dmowski scored two in the first period and another on an empty-netter in the third. The Heartlanders look for revenge against the Steelheads Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Xtream Arena.
Trailing 3-0, Boucher scored the Heartlanders' first goal of the season with six minutes left in the first. He took a Mitchell Balmas pass between the dots and slapped it into the top left corner to cut the Steelheads lead to two.
Iowa's second goal came via a five-on-three power-play goal less than two minutes into the second period. Conley rebounded a Zach White shot at net front and wrapped the puck around Steelheads' goalie Adam Scheel. The Heartlanders outshot the Steelheads, 16-14, in the second period.
The Steelheads potted two more goals in the third. Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play. Scheel earned the win for Idaho, stopping 27. Hunter Jones took the loss for the Heartlanders, saving 36 on 41 shots.
The Heartlanders are at home Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:05 p.m. for Affiliation Night, presented by Allison Mackin, Realtor, With Watts Group Real Estate. The game features an Affiliation Rally Towel Giveaway to the first 1000 fans, presented by Allison Mackin, as we celebrate being proud affiliates of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 21, 2022
- GAME Preview: OPENING NIGHT - SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES (10/22/22 - 7:05PM) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ryan Dmowski Nets Hat Trick in Steelheads' Victory Over Iowa - Idaho Steelheads
- Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Claim Opening Night in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Blades Drop Season Opener - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Sink Admirals in Season Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Drop Season Opener to Growlers, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Drop Home Opener to Stingrays - Norfolk Admirals
- GAME Preview: OPENING NIGHT - SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES (10/22/22 - 7:05PM) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Growlers Tame Royals 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Gladiators Take Down Defending Champs to Open Season - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - October 21 - ECHL
- Season Opener Tonight in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Opening Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Open 25th Season with First of Two in Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Captains Announced for the 2022-2023 Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Frank Hora Named Captain of Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Admirals, October 21 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Open Regular Season against Growlers in St.John's - Reading Royals
- Opening Game of the 2022-2023 Season Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Gladiators vs Defending Champs on Opening Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Announce 2022 Season Opening Roster - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.