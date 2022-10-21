Admirals Drop Home Opener to Stingrays
October 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, Va -- The Norfolk Admirals were unable to overcome an early deficit and opened up the season with a 5-2 loss at NorfolkScope.
GAME STORY
South Carolina wasted little time, scoring just 3 minutes into the game on a Carter Turnbull goal. A Jordan Kaplan hooking penalty set up a power play for the Stingrays, on which Matt Anderson would score to put South Carolina up 2-0 heading into the first break. Kevin O'Neil added another goal less than a minute into the second period to give South Carolina a 3-0 lead. Joe Widmar was able to get the Admirals on the board for the first time this season when he collected the rebound on a shot from Carson Musser and slipped it into the net. 10 minutes later, Brett Van Os collected the rebound on a Joe Widmar shot to bring the Admirals within one. South Carolina was able to stop the Admirals momentum in the third period, adding in two more goals to extend their lead to 5-2.
3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. SC- Kevin O'Neil (one goal, two assists)
2. SC- Carter Turnbull (one goal, one assist)
3. NOR- Joe Widmar (one goal, one assist)
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Joe Widmar - With a goal and an assist, Widmar led the way for the Admirals tonight, and collected the first goal of the season for Norfolk. Widmar is one of eleven returners to a fairly young squad, and will look to continue to provide a scoring presence as the season continues.
Brett Van Os - Also contributing a goal and an assist, Van Os was another bright spot for the Admirals offense tonight. Van Os scored his second goal in an Admirals jersey tonight, collecting one goal in eight games with Norfolk last season.
