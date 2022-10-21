Grizzlies Captains Announced for the 2022-2023 Season

October 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies defenseman James Shearer

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies defenseman James Shearer(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies defenseman Connor McDonald has been named the team captain for the 2022-2023 season. Forward Dylan Fitze and Defenseman James Shearer will be the assistant captains.

McDonald is entering his second season with the Grizzlies and fourth as a pro. McDonald has AHL experience with Cleveland and San Jose and previous ECHL time with the Indy Fuel. Last season Connor had 3 goals and 10 assists and was a +6 for Utah in 57 regular season games. He also appeared in all 18 playoff games in 2022 and had 1 goal and 4 assists. McDonald led Utah with a +12 rating in 12 games in December 2021.

The 26 year-old McDonald played his college hockey at Bowling Green State University from 2015-2019. He was a teammate at Bowling Green for 2 years with current Grizzlies forward Cameron Wright.

Dylan Fitze was acquired by Utah in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears for Brian Bowen on March 24, 2022. %. In 18 games in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs Fitze had 9 points (6 goals, 3 assists). 5 of his 6 playoff goals came in the third period(s). Fitze scored 28 goals and 22 assists in 129 games with Orlando over a 3 year stretch and he also had 1 goal in 2 games with the Kansas City Mavericks in the 2019-20 season. Fitze played at Laurentian University from 2013-2018 where he scored 73 points (41 goals, 32 assists) in 129 games.

James Shearer made his pro debut with Utah on March 18, 2022 at Idaho and scored an empty net goal to seal a Utah 2-0 victory. In 13 games at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season James had 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists). Shearer was a +8 in 7 games in April 2022. Shearer played at the University of Calgary for 3 seasons from 2018-2020 and the 2021-22 season. He had 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) with a +31 in 3 college seasons. Shearer played in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings from 2015-2018. Shearer was Brandon's captain in the 2017-18 season. His best statistical season in Brandon was in the 2016-17 campaign where he had 31 points (8 goals, 23 assists) in 65 games.

The Grizzlies host the Rapid City Rush for opening weekend at Maverik Center on October 21-22. Friday the Grizzlies are unveiling their 2021-2022 Mountain Division championship banner. Saturday is Hispanic Heritage Night. Tickets for this weekend and every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Opening Day Roster

Forwards (13): Kyle Betts, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Neil Robinson, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Ben Tardif, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (9): Victor Bartley, Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.