GAME Preview: OPENING NIGHT - SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES (10/22/22 - 7:05PM)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (0-0-0-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (0-0-0-0)

October 22, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #1

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referee: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Scott Senger (56), Shane Gustafson (87)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

N/A

Next Meeting:

November 4, 2022 - Savannah at Greenville

All-Time Record:

(0-0-0-0)

ECHL STANDINGS

Standings

QUICK BITS

IT'S GOOD TO BE BACK:

After a second consecutive playoff appearance and a busy offseason, the Swamp Rabbits return to 'The Well' for Opening Night on Saturday against Savannah. Tonight's Opening Night roster features 18 players who wore the Swamp Rabbits sweater last season. Of the 18 skaters, 5 of them return to the Rabbits under AHL contracts with the Ontario Reign. One player, goaltender David Hrenak, joins the roster under an NHL deal withe the Rabbits new affiliate the LA Kings.

SCOUTING THE GHOST PIRATES:

Saturday's game marks more than just the first game of the season for Savannah; It marks the first-ever game is Ghost Pirates history. The Vegas Golden Knights affiliate has plenty of depth in young goaltenders that could see a steady rotation of starts. Younthful talent is everywhere throughout the Ghost Pirates roster, with 10 players signed under NHL or AHL contracts.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN:

After spending the 21-22 season without a captain of the organization, the Swamp Rabbits enter the 22-23 season with a newly minted "C" in veteran defenseman Frank Hora. The NY native begins his third season with the team, having played 79 regular season games in the Navy and Orange so far.

BIG SHOES TO FILL:

The Rabbits enter Opening Night without their top 4 leading scorers from the 21-22 season with the departures of Liam Pecararo (51), Max Zimmer (40), Brett Kemp (37), and Anthony Rinaldi (35), a combined loss of 163 points. While Kemp remains in the system with the Ontario Reign, the top scoring slots are left open to be filled by Ayden MacDonald (33, T-5th) and Nikita Pavlychev (33, T-5th) among other returners and a very talented pool of newcomers.

RETURN OF THE MAC:

Forward Ayden MacDonald returns for his first full season with the Swamp Rabbits in 22-23 after making 44 appearances for the Swamp Rabbits after signing in January. 20 goals later, MacDonald has become a power-forward with a keen since for the back of the net. The then-rookie made himself a fan favorite as he netted a pair of goals in the final home game of the 21-22 season, including the empty-net goal that proved to be the climactic moment that helped seal a postseason birth.

YOU LOOK... FAMILIAR:

Jake Elmer remains in the South Division but travels north from Jacksonville to join Greenville this season. The forward posted 32 points in 50 games for the Iceman and recorded 2 goals and an assist his new club during the 21-22 season.

ARE YOU NEW HERE:

The Rabbits look different on the backend as they enter the 22-23 season, adding two new goaltenders for the upcoming campaign. Rookie David Hrenak (NHL-LAK) and Michael McNiven create a new look tandum in the Rabbits net after the departure of John Lethemon and Evan Fitzpatrick.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

After the opener with Savannah, the Rabbits start early on Sunday with a 3pm meeting with the Norfolk Admirals, who have left the South Division for the North ahead of the 22-23 season.

