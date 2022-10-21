ECHL Transactions - October 21
October 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Cincinnati:
Add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve
Delete Kohen Olischefski, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Tye Felhaber, F activated from reserve
Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve
Delete Benjamin Gagne, D placed on reserve
Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve
Delete Semyon Babintsev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)
Idaho:
Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Yuki Miura, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Curry, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve
Add Andrew Sturtz, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve
Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)
Toledo:
Add Sebastian Cossa, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Seth Barton, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Ryan Lowney, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Hawkins, F activated from reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19
Delete Cam Clarke, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Evan Weinger, F activated from reserve
Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Barret Kirwin, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitchell Russell, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 21, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - October 21 - ECHL
- Season Opener Tonight in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Opening Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Open 25th Season with First of Two in Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Captains Announced for the 2022-2023 Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Frank Hora Named Captain of Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Admirals, October 21 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Open Regular Season against Growlers in St.John's - Reading Royals
- Opening Game of the 2022-2023 Season Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Gladiators vs Defending Champs on Opening Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Announce 2022 Season Opening Roster - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.