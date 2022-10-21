ECHL Transactions - October 21

Cincinnati:

Add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve

Delete Kohen Olischefski, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Tye Felhaber, F activated from reserve

Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve

Delete Benjamin Gagne, D placed on reserve

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve

Delete Semyon Babintsev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)

Idaho:

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Yuki Miura, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Curry, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve

Add Andrew Sturtz, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)

Toledo:

Add Sebastian Cossa, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Seth Barton, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Ryan Lowney, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Hawkins, F activated from reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19

Delete Cam Clarke, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Evan Weinger, F activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Barret Kirwin, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Russell, F placed on reserve

