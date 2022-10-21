Mariners Claim Opening Night in Overtime

TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - Nick Jermain scored at 2:40 of overtime to give the Mariners a 4-3 win over the Trois-Rivieres Lions in the 2022-23 season opener on Friday night at Colisee Videotron. It was the first of three straight games between the Mariners and Lions this weekend, with the final two in Portland Saturday and Sunday.

Despite an 11-3 edge for the Lions in shots in the opening period, it was a 1-1 game after 20 minutes. At the 7:11 mark, Trois-Rivieres forward Cam Hillis opened the scoring with a wrister from the high slot that glanced off the leg of Mariners forward Pat Shea and between the pads of netminder Brandon Bussi. After killing a Nick Master goalie interference penalty, the Mariners were awarded their first power play and immediately cashed in. Shea won the faceoff and Master fed defenseman Grant Gabriele at the blue line, who wristed home his first professional goal to tie it up.

The Lions jumped back ahead at 6:36 of the middle frame when defenseman Olivier Galipeau picked a loose puck off the skate of Mariners d-man Nate Kallen and beat an unsuspecting Bussi. After several key saves by Bussi to keep it a one-goal deficit, the Mariners power play converted late again to tie it back up. With under a second to play in the period, Mathew Santos was able to sneak a shot just inside the post. The goal was reviewed and upheld, sending the game into the third period tied.

Early in the third, the Mariners took their first lead, when former University of Maine captain Mitch Fossier found Nick Master at the side of the net for a quick shot that leaked through Lions goaltender Philippe Derosiers just 1:08 in. It remained 3-2 in favor of the Mariners until William Leblanc's game-tying goal at 9:11.

On the game-winner in the extra session, defenseman Fedor Gordeev freed the puck up for Cam Askew, who drove down the right wing, faked a shot, and slid it to Jermain at the left circle who beat a sprawling Desrosiers. Bussi stopped 37 to earn his the victory, while Desrosiers turned aside 19 of 23. Terrence Wallin picked up his first victory in his ECHL head coaching debut.

The series between the Mariners and Lions shifts to Portland for the remainder of the weekend. Saturday night's Home Opener at the Cross Insurance Arena begins at 6 PM with only limited tickets available. Sunday's game, featuring Scooby Doo specialty jerseys and a postgame open skate, begins at 3 PM. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now, online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Full season, half season, 12-game plans, and 10-ticket flex packs are also available. More information on ticket packages is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

