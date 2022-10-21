Frank Hora Named Captain of Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that veteran defenseman Frank Hora has been named captain of the organization ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"Frank has been here for three years and is exactly what we are looking for from our organization on what a captain should be," said Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord. "First and foremost, he is an unbelievable person. Frank is a great teammate, helps the coaching staff, and gives this organization everything he has."

Hora, 26, earns the captaincy ahead of his third season with the organization, joining the Swamp Rabbits during the 2020-21 season. The Cheektowaga, NY native has appeared in 79 games for Greenville over the past two season, playing just in just eight (8) contests during the 2021-22 season before signing an AHL contract and playing 42 games for the Syracuse Crunch.

"I'm honored to have heard my name called this morning, and I'm excited to get to work as the core leader of this group," said Hora. "This is a big responsibility, and I'm excited to get started."

A sixth-year pro, Hora has appeared in 327 professional games, 271 of which have come for ECHL clubs. The remaining 56 games came as Hora dressed for five (5) different AHL teams.

Alongside Hora, forwards Tanner Eberle, Ben Freeman, and Dallas Gerads and defenseman Justin Hamonic were named as assistant captains of the organization.

"All four of these guys will bring a little something different to this team," said Lord. "They are great people and will lead us very well in their own capacities."

Lord made one additional announcement, naming defenseman Bryce Reddick as a player assistant coach.

"Bryce is an incredible leader on and off the ice," Lord stated. "He does everything right, and I know he will make a fantastic full-time coach when the time comes."

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

