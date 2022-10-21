Gladiators Take Down Defending Champs to Open Season
October 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (1-0-0-0) defeated the Florida Everblades (0-1-0-0) in a 4-2 final on Opening Night at Gas South Arena. Atlanta scored two power-play goals while holding Florida scoreless on six power-play opportunities.
Highlights of Atlanta's 4-2 win over Florida
First Star: Gabe Guertler (ATL) - goal, assist
Second Star: Derek Topatigh (ATL) - two assists
Third Star: Mike Pelech (ATL) - two assists
Kaid Oliver kicked off the scoring for the new season when he buried a one-timer set up by Cody Sylvester in the middle of the first period (11:26). Oliver lit the lamp 15 times last season as a rookie with the Iowa Heartlanders.
Just a minute-and-a-half later, rookie Reece Vitelli buried his first professional goal on the power play to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead (12:54).
The Gladiators took a 3-0 advantage a few shifts after Vitelli's tally when Brandon Schultz deftly tipped a Derek Topatigh pass under Florida goaltender Cam Johnson's pads.
Gabe Guertler tipped in a goal of his own in the second period to put Atlanta ahead 4-0 (5:27). Tim Davison provided the shot from the blue line, and Guertler angled the puck past Johnson's shoulder.
Robert Carpenter put Florida on the board late in the second period (17:13), and Michael Neville scored a shorthanded goal late in the third, but Tyler Parks stood tall in net for Atlanta with 30 saves on 32 shots.
