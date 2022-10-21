Season Opener Tonight in Tulsa
October 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL) play the season opener tonight in Tulsa at 7:05 pm.
Chad Costello makes his debut behind the bench, as the former league MVP becomes the third coach in team history.
"It's an exciting time for me and my family," said Costello. "The guys are ready to play against someone else. We've worked hard in practice, but now it's time to play the games that count"
13 new faces on the Americans roster this season with a good mix of young players and talented vets. Zach Pochiro returns to the Americans lineup for the first time in three seasons. He spent the last two years with the Fort Wayne Komets.
Spencer Asuchak is back for season number 10 with the Americans, while talented young players Jackson Leppard, Luke Peressini, and Kris Myllari look to take the next step in their career.
The Americans signed a new NHL affiliation this summer with the Ottawa Senators. Allen had five players at the Senators AHL Camp in Belleville.
Tonight is the first of two games this weekend in the division. Following tonight's contest in Tulsa, the Americans will travel to Wichita for the second of a back-to-back. Allen will play their home opener on Saturday, October 29th against the Wichita Thunder.
The Americans also inked their first television deal this offseason signing an agreement with CW33. The first of those television games will be on Sunday, October 30th at 2:05 pm.
You can watch tonight's game on Flo Hockey TV or listen for FREE on the Americans 24/7 app.
