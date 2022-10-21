Game Preview: Stingrays at Admirals, October 21 at 7:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays open the 2022-23 regular season tonight as they take the ice for their first inter-divisional match of the year against the Norfolk Admirals in a 7:05 p.m. clash at the Norfolk Scope Arena. This evening's contest marks the first of three games on the schedule between the former Southern Divisional foes and the first since Norfolk moved to the North Division.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays and Admirals matched up against one another to finish off the Stingrays 2021-22 season on April 15, 2022. The Admirals came out victorious by a final score of 4-2 in the contest. Hunter Shepard stopped 31 of 35 shots while Justin Florek netted his team-leading 22nd goal of the season. The goal gave Florek his 47th point of the year, tying him with Andrew Cherniwchan for most points on the team.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Since Norfolk rejoined the ECHL as the Admirals in 2015, the Stingrays and Ads have faced off a total of 71 times with the Stingrays posting a positive record of 37-29-2-3 but are only 5-5 in the last 10 after losing the season series last season 5-6.

MR. DECADE

Andrew Cherniwchan is officially the longest-tenured Stingray, playing in his 10th season in the Lowcountry when he hits the ice tonight. Over the course of the last decade, Cherniwchan has tallied 316 points (third in franchise history), 146 goals (third in franchise history), 170 assists (fourth in franchise history), and has appeared in 402 career games, moving into fourth place in franchise history on the last game of the 2021-22 season.

STINGRAYS NAME CAPTAINS

Earlier this week, Head Coach Brenden Kotyk named veteran Andrew Cherniwchan captain for the fourth straight season. Alongside Cherniwchan, Justin Florek was named an assistant captain for the third season in a row. Additionally, newcomer Evan Wardley will serve as an assistant captain as he enters his fourth season.

TIME TO TAKE CONTROL

Brenden Kotyk was named the team's Interim Head Coach on March 7, 2022 and led the team to a 10-8 record in the final 18 games of the season. Kotyk made a flurry of moves, bringing in new players that fit the Stingrays system best. After dropping the interim title on April 27, 2022, Coach Kotyk and Assistant Coach Ryan Bourque have continued building for the season. This will be both coaches' first season serving behind the bench in their respective roles.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina vs. Norfolk - Saturday, October 22 at 6:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, October 28 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville - Saturday, October 29 at 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, November 5 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, November 6 at 3:05 p.m.

